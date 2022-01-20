Getting Answers
Shreveport business groups donate $1.2M to viral threats center at LSUHS

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three Shreveport business groups came together to commit a combined $1.2 million to establish the first endowment for LSU Health Shreveport’s Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT).

The donors included Dewey and Gigi Corley with the Chaparral Foundation, Frances and William Comegys with Margaret Place Properties, Inc., and the family of Aaron and Peggy Selber.

“These gifts will provide fundamental support for the CEVT for years to come as we continue to address the public health needs of the north Louisiana region and beyond,” said Vice Chancellor for Research Chris Kevil, PhD. “Support through gifts like this enhance our capability to address current and future viral threats and elevate LSU Health Shreveport’s position as a national leader in viral research.”

The Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Laboratory was established in March 2020 to address the need for faster detection and processing of COVID-19 tests. Since its beginning, the CEVT has processed 547,344 COVID-19 PCR tests, administered 118,307 COVID-19 vaccines, and sequenced more than 10,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes, representing 48% of all genomic sequencing in Louisiana.

“On behalf of the entire COVID-19 Strike Team, I am thankful for these community leaders who recognize the important work being done by the CEVT,” said John Vanchiere, MD, PhD, associate director of the CEVT and director of the LSUHS COVID-19 Strike Team. “This gift will allow for the CEVT’S continued success in combating COVID-19 and serving the community.”

