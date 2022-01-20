Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man seriously injured in convivence store shooting; suspect sought

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in the early morning hours.

Officers were called just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 20 to the Shell station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street. That’s just west of the Terry Bradshaw Passway.

According to Shreveport police, a person took a gun from the victim’s back pocket and shot him. The gunman then fled the scene.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
We are tracking a powerful cold front that will bring the potential of severe storms later today.
Strong storms usher in an arctic chill

Latest News

This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services.
Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board