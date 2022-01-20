Man seriously injured in convivence store shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting in the early morning hours.

Officers were called just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 20 to the Shell station at the corner of Buncombe Road and W. 70th Street. That’s just west of the Terry Bradshaw Passway.

According to Shreveport police, a person took a gun from the victim’s back pocket and shot him. The gunman then fled the scene.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

