How temperature changes can affect the body

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While you may think the cold weather itself may be the culprit of your sickness, it’s not that simple.

Dr. Adrian Pavlick says there’s a bit of a misconception when it comes to cold air causing infections. He says other factors can set us up for infection like cold and dry air moving into our bodies that prefer to stay warm and moist.

In response, our body produces mucus, and although it can feel uncomfortable or cause us to cough, there’s more to it.

“Mucus itself is not an infection, but when you have the increased mucus it does build up in your sinuses in certain people and if you have bacteria already present in your sinus cavities, it’s kind of like a rich fertile ground for it to take seed in and it can multiply and that can lead to bacterial sinus infection,” Pavlick said.

“The other thing though is when it gets cold, people they come in side and they congregate in close proximity to each other. So if somebody’s there coughing and sneezing, those particles they have a higher probability of contracting it and that’s why we see people coming in and getting sick mostly.”

Unfortunately, he says the COVID-19 virus likes cold air. Pavlick suggests dressing properly for the weather, finding a decongestant and staying hydrated.

