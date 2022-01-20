Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How temperature changes can affect the body

(WLBT)
(WLBT)
By Jessica Moore
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While you may think the cold weather itself may be the culprit of your sickness, it’s not that simple.

Dr. Adrian Pavlick says there’s a bit of a misconception when it comes to cold air causing infections. He says other factors can set us up for infection like cold and dry air moving into our bodies that prefer to stay warm and moist.

In response, our body produces mucus, and although it can feel uncomfortable or cause us to cough, there’s more to it.

“Mucus itself is not an infection, but when you have the increased mucus it does build up in your sinuses in certain people and if you have bacteria already present in your sinus cavities, it’s kind of like a rich fertile ground for it to take seed in and it can multiply and that can lead to bacterial sinus infection,” Pavlick said.

“The other thing though is when it gets cold, people they come in side and they congregate in close proximity to each other. So if somebody’s there coughing and sneezing, those particles they have a higher probability of contracting it and that’s why we see people coming in and getting sick mostly.”

Unfortunately, he says the COVID-19 virus likes cold air. Pavlick suggests dressing properly for the weather, finding a decongestant and staying hydrated.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say

Latest News

Clouds will help keep temperatures low on Thursday
Sharply colder on Thursday
Cold stretch ahead
Jeff's Wednesday evening weather update
How temperature changes affect the body
How temperature changes affect the body
Clouds will help keep temperatures low on Thursday
Storms and cold temperatures moving into the ArkLaTex