Hearing set for officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 20, four Shreveport police officers will find out when they will face criminal charges stemming from the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson were set to go to trial in December 2021; however, all four officers waived their right to a jury trial.

Instead, a judge will decide each of their fates. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. today at the Caddo Parish Courthouse on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Last year, the officers were indicted on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim excessive force was used against McGlothen in 2020 and the officers failed to get him proper medical attention. Lawyers for the officers filed motions in Dec. 2021 asking the judge to dismiss all charges in the case.

