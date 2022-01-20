Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Hearing set for officers allegedly involved in Tommie McGlothen’s death

Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson were set to go to trial...
Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson were set to go to trial in December 2021; however, all four officers waived their right to a jury trial.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 20, four Shreveport police officers will find out when they will face criminal charges stemming from the in-custody death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.

Officers Brian Ross, James McClare, Treona McCarter and D’Marea Johnson were set to go to trial in December 2021; however, all four officers waived their right to a jury trial.

Instead, a judge will decide each of their fates. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. today at the Caddo Parish Courthouse on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport.

Last year, the officers were indicted on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office.

Prosecutors claim excessive force was used against McGlothen in 2020 and the officers failed to get him proper medical attention. Lawyers for the officers filed motions in Dec. 2021 asking the judge to dismiss all charges in the case.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man seriously injured in convenience store shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

We are tracking an arctic chill until Sunday afternoon.
Arctic air through Saturday
glass
Man fighting for his life after shooting
Jennae Biddiscoumb
Jennae Biddiscombe - Hearse that carried MLK on display in Natchitoches
Hearing in Tommie McGlothen's death set for Jan. 20
Hearing in Tommie McGlothen's death set for Jan. 20