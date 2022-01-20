Harry Silver celebrates milestone birthday!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “What do you give to somebody that’s a hundred years old?” asked Ted Silver, son of former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver. “What does he need? I mean he’s still, at a hundred, he’s excited about his new suit that just came in. He’s excited about a new pair of cuff links. I mean it’s pretty neat that you’re still looking forward to it.”

At 100 years old, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say Harry Silver has lived life to the fullest. He is many things to the City of Alexandria: a longtime politician, former city councilman and figurehead of the family-owned specialty clothing store, Weiss and Goldring. But, that’s not all. He’s also someone who has always looked to bring out the good in the city he has loved and called home most of his life.

“We belong to be a member of everything good,” said Silver. “And if you don’t think it belongs, then get something better. But don’t criticize. It’s easy to criticize, but a privilege to be productive. And, I feel that I guess I just am blessed to make 100 years. And, I’m still using [this walker], but aside from that I think I have a lot yet to offer.”

Acknowledging Silver’s contributions, the City of Alexandria honored him on January 19, 2022, by renaming the street running adjacent to his store as Silver Drive. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall also stopped by Silver’s store, giving him a certificate of appreciation and commendation for his years of service to the city.

Manna House, a local non-profit looking to help the needy of Central Louisiana, also recognized Silver, serving up hot meals to more than 200 people, just like they do every day, but this time, in honor of Silver’s milestone birthday.

“It’s just such a wonderful way we can honor Mr. Silver today, not only on his 100th birthday but just the service he provided over the many years to our community right here in Alexandria as serving as one of our city councilmen, as well as a business owner,” said Jessica Viator, executive director of Manna House. “Mr. Silver has always been, and the Silver family, have always been supporters of the Manna House and we’re grateful to them as well. What a way to honor Mr. Silver today by feeding those who are in need.”

The Laborde family of Alexandria, friends of Silver, donated $800 to provide today’s meals, helping to achieve the mission Manna House set for itself 25 years ago. It’s the support of people like Silver and the Laborde family who help keep the mission going.

“It’s a glorious privilege of having the enjoyment of doing that which will make more people happy.”

