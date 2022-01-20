Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Harry Silver celebrates milestone birthday!

Harry Silver, a longtime Alexandria city councilman and business owner, celebrated a milestone...
Harry Silver, a longtime Alexandria city councilman and business owner, celebrated a milestone 100th birthday on January 19, 2022.(KALB)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “What do you give to somebody that’s a hundred years old?” asked Ted Silver, son of former Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver. “What does he need? I mean he’s still, at a hundred, he’s excited about his new suit that just came in. He’s excited about a new pair of cuff links. I mean it’s pretty neat that you’re still looking forward to it.”

At 100 years old, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to say Harry Silver has lived life to the fullest. He is many things to the City of Alexandria: a longtime politician, former city councilman and figurehead of the family-owned specialty clothing store, Weiss and Goldring. But, that’s not all. He’s also someone who has always looked to bring out the good in the city he has loved and called home most of his life.

“We belong to be a member of everything good,” said Silver. “And if you don’t think it belongs, then get something better. But don’t criticize. It’s easy to criticize, but a privilege to be productive. And, I feel that I guess I just am blessed to make 100 years. And, I’m still using [this walker], but aside from that I think I have a lot yet to offer.”

Acknowledging Silver’s contributions, the City of Alexandria honored him on January 19, 2022, by renaming the street running adjacent to his store as Silver Drive. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall also stopped by Silver’s store, giving him a certificate of appreciation and commendation for his years of service to the city.

Manna House, a local non-profit looking to help the needy of Central Louisiana, also recognized Silver, serving up hot meals to more than 200 people, just like they do every day, but this time, in honor of Silver’s milestone birthday.

“It’s just such a wonderful way we can honor Mr. Silver today, not only on his 100th birthday but just the service he provided over the many years to our community right here in Alexandria as serving as one of our city councilmen, as well as a business owner,” said Jessica Viator, executive director of Manna House. “Mr. Silver has always been, and the Silver family, have always been supporters of the Manna House and we’re grateful to them as well. What a way to honor Mr. Silver today by feeding those who are in need.”

The Laborde family of Alexandria, friends of Silver, donated $800 to provide today’s meals, helping to achieve the mission Manna House set for itself 25 years ago. It’s the support of people like Silver and the Laborde family who help keep the mission going.

“It’s a glorious privilege of having the enjoyment of doing that which will make more people happy.”

Harry Silver

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services.
Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting