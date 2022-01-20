Getting Answers
Governor Edwards to give update on upcoming winter weather, La.’s response to COVID-19 Thursday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, Jan. 20.

The news conference will begin at 3 p.m.

Governor Edwards is expected to discuss the state’s for winter weather preparations as well as Louisiana’s response to COVID-19.

