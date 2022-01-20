Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend accused of setting fire to sleeping couple’s home

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A woman is accused of trying to kill her ex and his new girlfriend by setting fire to their home.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, on Jan. 18, 2022, Jessica Jackson, 36, is suspected of going to a vacant duplex unit on North Marable Street in Bastrop. Authorities say she set fire to the vacant unit. Her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were asleep inside the adjoining unit.

“Following an assessment of the scene, including collecting evidence and witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the kitchen of one of the duplex’s units which had been vacant for several years. Through investigative efforts, deputies identified Jackson as a person of interest in the case. In an interview with deputies, Jackson admitted to setting the fire and was placed under arrest,” the state fire marshal’s office said.

Jackson was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on Jan. 18 on one count of Aggravated Arson and two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man seriously injured in convenience store shooting; suspect sought
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire

Latest News

Shreveport business leaders donate to LSUHS
Shreveport business groups donate $1.2M to viral threats center at LSUHS
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards gives update on upcoming winter weather, state’s response to COVID-19