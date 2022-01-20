DiamondJacks to receive extension on reopening date

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved a resolution to give DiamondJacks Casino and Resort an extension on reopening.

The extension will last until Feb. 25. DiamondJacks’ parent company will appear before the board on Feb.17 to present their reopening plans. The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Johns, says that he has still not seen those plans.

The casino closed its doors back in 2020 due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The casino’s parent company, Peninsula Pacific, had been campaigning in south Louisiana to open a new casino in Slidell. The vote however failed and the casino was told to open back up by Feb. 11. The casino then asked for an extension to the reopening date on Jan.12.

