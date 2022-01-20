Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DiamondJacks to receive extension on reopening date

The casino has not yet released plans for reopening yet.
The casino has not yet released plans for reopening yet.
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved a resolution to give DiamondJacks Casino and Resort an extension on reopening.

The extension will last until Feb. 25. DiamondJacks’ parent company will appear before the board on Feb.17 to present their reopening plans. The chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Johns, says that he has still not seen those plans.

The casino closed its doors back in 2020 due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The casino’s parent company, Peninsula Pacific, had been campaigning in south Louisiana to open a new casino in Slidell. The vote however failed and the casino was told to open back up by Feb. 11. The casino then asked for an extension to the reopening date on Jan.12.

Related Stories
DiamondJacks requests extension on reopening date
Will DiamondJacks Casino reopen in Bossier City?

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man seriously injured in convenience store shooting; suspect sought
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire

Latest News

Texarkana Arkansas District Court temporarily closed due to COVID-19
SWEPCO bring new transmission facility to Shreveport
SWEPCO bring new transmission facility to Shreveport
DiamondJacks receives extension to reopening date
DiamondJacks receives extension to reopening date
We are tracking temperatures that will start to rebound from the arctic air beginning on Sunday.
Winter chill through Saturday