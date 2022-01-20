Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Puppy tossed from car outside Shreveport business

The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.
The abandoned puppy has been named Buster.(Viewer)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A puppy was tossed from a car and abandoned in front of a business in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The HR manager of Halco Production Machining says they had just had a management lunch meeting when they pulled back into the shop and noticed the puppy under a car, scared and cold. The manager says after an hour of showing him they wouldn’t hurt him, he warmed up to them and allowed them to bring him inside and feed him. One of the employees decided to give him a home and has named him Buster.

Surveillance video caught the moment when the puppy was tossed from the front passenger seat of a car and the driver took off. Employees at the business believe the car was a black Chevy Malibu. It happened Wednesday, Jan. 19 near the intersection of N Hearne Avenue and N Thomas Drive.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man seriously injured in convenience store shooting; suspect sought
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Slidell fire

Latest News

Shreveport business leaders donate to LSUHS
Shreveport business groups donate $1.2M to viral threats center at LSUHS
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Dog dumped from car in front of Shreveport business
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards discusses threat of winter weather for Friday, Jan. 21
Gov. Edwards gives update on upcoming winter weather, state’s response to COVID-19