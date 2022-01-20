Bitter cold temperatures for a few more days

(KSLA) - Temperatures will struggle to warm up much at all for a few days. Even when it is warmer, it will still be in the 30s. In the mornings, temperatures are expected to feel like the lower 20s.

This evening will be mostly cloudy and dry. It will be a good evening to either sit by a fire, or stay inside. Temperatures will be cooling down after sunset. The thermometer will read in the 30s, but it will feel more like the 20s! If you are planning on being outside, I would make sure to bundle up.

Overnight will not be very pleasant. It’s all because of these temperatures. It will be cooling down to the upper teens and low to mid 20s. Plus the wind will make it feel like the teens everywhere across the ArkLaTex. You may want to drip your faucets just in case tonight.

Keep in mind about your pets too. They are feeling the cold just as much as you. So, don’t leave them outside for too long. Already at 40 degrees, it is becoming dangerous for small and sensitive breeds. With temperatures expected to be much lower, make sure your pets are inside where it’s warm. Always remember, if you’re cold, so are they!

Friday will still be cold, but most of the clouds will be gone. So the sunshine will return again! The sunshine will only help the temperatures a little bit. Highs will still be in the lower 40s. You’ll want the coats again. One thing that may help a little is to wear dark colored clothing. The darker colors will absorb the sun’s rays more and will help warm you up better. At least we will have beautiful weather to end the work week!

This weekend will also be nice and pretty. I do not expect any rain at all. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Perfect weather to enjoy. It will still be quite chilly. Especially in the mornings when it will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. I am officially calling for a Gumbo Alert this weekend!

Monday will be mostly wet. I have increased the chance of rain up to 40% now. A low-pressure system will be moving out of the south and will bring some rain with it. This is not from a cold front. At least not initially. Temperatures will be held in check and will top out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday I expect a little more rain in the morning. There is now a 20% chance we see some showers, then it will be drier in the afternoon. We will continue to update this as we get closer. Temperatures will be back to the low 50s for the high. So back to cool temperatures again.

So far it looks like any rain we see Tuesday will be gone by Wednesday. Therefore, we should go back to dry and cool weather. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the high.

Have a great Thursday! Enjoy the rest of the week and weekend!

