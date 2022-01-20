ArkLaTex reacts to decision on voting rights legislation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senate Republicans blocked Democrats from moving forward on voting rights legislation on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Republicans, along with two members of the Democratic Party, blocked the legislation. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (D) refused to help Democrats change the filibuster rule in order to push the sweeping reform through.

President Biden says he will “continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) took to Twitter to share his opinion on the legislation.

The good news for America is that record numbers of Americans voted in the last election.



The bad news for Democrats is that it’s kind of hard to make the argument that votes are being suppressed. pic.twitter.com/vVDf7vvM7l — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 19, 2022

