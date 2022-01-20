Getting Answers
ArkLaTex reacts to decision on voting rights legislation

By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Senate Republicans blocked Democrats from moving forward on voting rights legislation on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Republicans, along with two members of the Democratic Party, blocked the legislation. Senators Joe Manchin (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (D) refused to help Democrats change the filibuster rule in order to push the sweeping reform through.

President Biden says he will “continue to work with allies to advance necessary legislation to protect the right to vote.”

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy (R) took to Twitter to share his opinion on the legislation.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from NSU History and Political Science Professor Dr. Greg Granger and member of the Louisiana NAACP, Ernest Johnson, on the impact of this decision.

