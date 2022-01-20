Getting Answers
Arctic chill to close out week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! After having the rain and thunderstorms roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday temperatures are a whole lot cooler this morning across the ArkLaTex. Right now temperatures are down in the upper 30s and will continue to fall as arctic air pours into the region. Highs this afternoon will only get up into the low 40s with 20s for lows and 40s for highs expected for the ArkLaTex through Saturday. Once we get to Sunday temperatures should start to rebound significantly with highs in the upper 50s. But just as soon as our temperatures start rebounding we are tracking the potential for showers Monday night into Tuesday bringing cooler weather.

It will feel like the teens across the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday mornings as arctic air...
It will feel like the teens across the ArkLaTex both Friday and Saturday mornings as arctic air settles in.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning please make sure you bundle up. Temperatures are down in the upper 30s currently and will likely fall further before we warmup tepidly during the daytime hours. When you factor in the winds it will feel like it is in the teens across many portions of the viewing area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day adding more to the chill across the region.

As we move to Friday and the weekend we are tracking more cold air, but also dry weather ahead for the region. Temperatures Friday morning will likely dip down into the mid-20s across the region with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the teens making for a tough walk to the car in the morning. Highs will not warmup all that much with highs in the low to mid-40s once again. At least we should see more sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Expect more of the same with the cold on Saturday, but once we get to Sunday we are expecting our temperatures to start to rebound with highs that should rebound back into the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, just as soon as our temperatures start to rebound we are expecting increasing clouds and shower chances as another weather maker moves into the region. This will be an area of low pressure to our south that could bring some scattered showers later Monday and into Tuesday. Unlike yesterday this will not be an arctic front so while our temperatures will be cooler don’t frigid temperatures behind this system like what we will this week heading into the weekend.

In the meantime, bundle up and layer up! Have a great Thursday!

