Woman injured in Marshall drive-by shooting; police investigating

By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Police are working to learn more about a drive-by shooting in Marshall, Texas that left one woman injured.

Dispatchers got the call at 2:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Burleson. No injuries were reported. However, an hour later, reports of shots fired in the area came in, including a woman who was struck by gunfire.

Officials determined that the gunshot wound to her upper arm was not life-threatening.

Chief Cliff Carruth issued the following statement in a news release:

The Marshall Police Department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this indiscriminate gunfire in our neighborhoods. We will identify and charge everyone that our investigation identifies as being involved in this reckless and dangerous type of activity which places our citizens in danger

I ask that anyone who has any information about the actors and/or their motives come forward and provide the information to our detectives by calling 903-935-4575, or if you prefer to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call (903) 935-4575. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.

