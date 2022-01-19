Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana Regional says rollout of 5G will not adversely affect flights

Texarkana Regional Airport
Texarkana Regional Airport
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - 5G wireless technology was rolled out Wednesday, Jan. 19, but with this improved technology, many in the aviation field say this may ground planes, especially at larger airports.

But for smaller airports, like Texarkana Regional, it’s no problem. Planes continued on take off on schedule Wednesday. Airport director, Ferdinand Mehrlich, says part of the 5G signal overlaps the signal some aircrafts use for their altimeter.

“Because of that, there were some uncertainty as to what effects this would have on older aircraft and their equipment,” Mehrlich said.

Beginning in February, two commercial airlines, American and United, will serve Texarkana Regional; Mehrlich says there’s no indication from the airlines that travel delays will occur.

“These are actually a little bit larger aircrafts, such as the 737s, the 777s, but we fly smaller but newer aircrafts. They currently are not on the list,” Mehrlich said.

Mehrlich says they will continue to monitor the effects of 5G and make the necessary changes if needed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

KSLA tours Good Day Farm medical marijuana growing facility
LIVE: La. River Pilots Association to hold news conference on new diversity program
COVID-19 vaccination, testing locations in the ArkLaTex
Dispatchers got the call at 2:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of E. Burleson. No injuries were...
Woman injured in Marshall drive-by shooting; police investigating