Texarkana Regional says rollout of 5G will not adversely affect flights

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - 5G wireless technology was rolled out Wednesday, Jan. 19, but with this improved technology, many in the aviation field say this may ground planes, especially at larger airports.

But for smaller airports, like Texarkana Regional, it’s no problem. Planes continued on take off on schedule Wednesday. Airport director, Ferdinand Mehrlich, says part of the 5G signal overlaps the signal some aircrafts use for their altimeter.

“Because of that, there were some uncertainty as to what effects this would have on older aircraft and their equipment,” Mehrlich said.

Beginning in February, two commercial airlines, American and United, will serve Texarkana Regional; Mehrlich says there’s no indication from the airlines that travel delays will occur.

“These are actually a little bit larger aircrafts, such as the 737s, the 777s, but we fly smaller but newer aircrafts. They currently are not on the list,” Mehrlich said.

Mehrlich says they will continue to monitor the effects of 5G and make the necessary changes if needed.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.