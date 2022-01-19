Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee with East Texas ties who failed to comply with the rules of his supervision. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page)(Texas Department of Criminal Justice Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee with East Texas ties who failed to comply with the rules of his supervision. The man, who has convictions for violent and drug-related crimes is considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to a post on the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Corey Rashad Bell, 39, was released after he served time in prison for multiple convictions. He has previously lived in Chandler and Tyler.

Bell has been convicted for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon-free zone, prohibited weapons switchblade or knuckles, taking a weapon from an officer, assault of a public servant, assault causes bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, evading arrest or detention, criminal trespass of habitation or infrastructure, failure to identify as a fugitive intent to give false information, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, driving with license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.

“If you have any information about this fugitive, please contact your local law enforcement officer,” the Facebook post stated. “You may also contact the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Absconder tip line: 1-866-680-6667. All tips are anonymous.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services.
Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting