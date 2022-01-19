Strong storms usher in an arctic chill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We have reached the middle of the week and we are tracking major changes on the way for the ArkLaTex for the second half of the week. Those changes arrives later today in the form of an arctic front that will bring showers and thunderstorms with some of those storms potentially on the severe side this afternoon and evening as the cold air moves in. The rest of the week we are tracking highs in the low 40s and lows down in the 20s with no noticeable warmup in our temperatures until the second half of the weekend.

We are tracking a powerful cold front that will bring the potential of severe storms later today. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as temperatures through the middle of the afternoon will be very much on the mild and warm side. Temperatures will go from near the 60 degree mark this morning to the low 70s this afternoon before the colder air starts moving in. As the arctic front starts to push through the ArkLaTex we are tracking showers as well as the potential for a few strong and severe thunderstorms. The biggest concern with these storms will be strong and damaging winds as well as hail, but an isolated tornado is possible as well. As we go through the evening hours temperatures will start to fall very quickly from near 70 down into the 30s overnight.

When you wake up Thursday morning it will feel like a completely different ArkLaTex as arctic air will have fully moved into the region. Temperatures in the morning will be around freezing, but highs in the afternoon will struggle just to make it into the 40s along with persistent cloud cover. Expect more intense cold Friday morning with lows down in the 20s and ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the teens, but at least we should have sunshine in the afternoon while our temperatures are stuck in the low to mid-40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking more cold air, but also a slow rebound with our temperatures. Expect a cold start to the weekend with lows down in the 20s once again Saturday morning, but our high temperatures should start to rebound back into the upper 40s to around the 50 degree mark with even milder temperatures for Sunday. Kicking off next week we could see a nice start Monday with highs back in the 60s, but it appears more and more likely this will be for only one day as we are tracking a potential weather maker that could bring showers and rain back into the region on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, enjoy the last 12 hours of warm weather before the arctic chill returns! Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.