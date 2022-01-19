Storms and warm temperatures turn into cold and dry conditions Thursday

(KSLA) - A cold front is sweeping through the ArkLaTex and is bringing storms through early tonight. Once the cold front passes, the temperatures will quickly drop and the severe threat will be over.

This evening will have more showers around, but they will be slowly coming to an end. They should only be lingering around Northwest Louisiana. Some could be severe still and contain strong winds and maybe some hail. I do not anticipate any tornadoes but will not rule one out. As the cold front moves south, it will push the storms to the east and south of the ArkLaTex. So, once it passes your location, you will be done with the severe threat.

Overnight, the storms will clear out of the viewing area. The clouds will stay behind though. The cold front by now will be just outside of the ArkLaTex. You will know when the front reaches you because it will be so much colder! Temperatures will be falling to the 30s and 40s. So, if you are going to be out late, make sure to bundle up!

The cold front will be gone by Thursday morning, but the clouds will still linger behind. Therefore, I do not expect a lot of sunshine for the day. That will only contribute to the cold temperatures for the day. With less sunshine, it will be more difficult to warm up. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s! It will also be a little windy, making it feel more like the 20s and 30s during the day! Back to wearing your think, winter coats!

Friday will still be cold, but most of the clouds will be gone. So the sunshine will return again! The sunshine will only help the temperatures a little bit. Highs will still be in the lower 40s. You’ll want the coats again. At least we will have beautiful weather to end the work week!

This weekend will also be nice and pretty. I do not expect any rain at all. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Perfect weather to enjoy. It will still be quite chilly. Especially in the mornings when it will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. I am officially calling for a Gumbo Alert this weekend!

Monday will also be mostly dry. I have added a small 20% chance of rain for the day. If you do see some showers, they will not stick around for long. We will have to see if there is actually be rain in the first place. Temperatures will also be a little warmer, getting to the lower 60s. This will be likely the warmest all week!

Tuesday I expect a little more rain. There is now a 40% chance we see some showers and maybe a couple storms. We will continue to update this as we get closer. Temperatures will be back to the mid 50s for the high.

So far it looks like any rain we see Tuesday will be gone by Wednesday. Therefore, we should go back to dry and cool weather. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s for the high.

Have a great Wednesday! Enjoy the rest of the week!

