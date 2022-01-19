Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Potential substitute teachers must pass vetting process

(10/11 NOW)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many schools in the ArkLaTex are suffering from a shortage of substitute teachers.

Schools in the ArkLaTex are calling on parents to fill the empty spots, following a vetting and training process. Indeed listings are just one place you can find openings for substitute teacher jobs.

Education Consultant Tyrone Burton says this isn’t a bad idea.

“Some of my best teachers started as parents, as substitute teachers,” he said.

Several qualifications go into becoming a sub. A statement from Caddo Parish Schools said applicant must apply, undergo a background check and attend training if they receive the job.

“From a teacher’s perspective, we’re kind of all hands on deck at this point, because ultimately we realized that the schools should be open,” Burton said.

Jordan Thomas with Red River United says being a sub is more hands on than in the past.

“A substitute teacher will be in the classroom but they will be able to access the instructional practices, the assignments, even videos from teachers who teach that same content in the classroom. So gone are the days where teachers will just leave handouts. Now it’s so much off being online,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Some Caddo homeowners have been pushing back against potentially stricter property standards...
Caddo may ask AG whether parish can take on planning and zoning role once held by the MPC
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Ruston is home to first medical marijuana-growing facility in Northwest Louisiana
Ruston is home to first medical marijuana-growing facility in Northwest Louisiana