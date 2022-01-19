Potential substitute teachers must pass vetting process

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many schools in the ArkLaTex are suffering from a shortage of substitute teachers.

Schools in the ArkLaTex are calling on parents to fill the empty spots, following a vetting and training process. Indeed listings are just one place you can find openings for substitute teacher jobs.

Education Consultant Tyrone Burton says this isn’t a bad idea.

“Some of my best teachers started as parents, as substitute teachers,” he said.

Several qualifications go into becoming a sub. A statement from Caddo Parish Schools said applicant must apply, undergo a background check and attend training if they receive the job.

“From a teacher’s perspective, we’re kind of all hands on deck at this point, because ultimately we realized that the schools should be open,” Burton said.

Jordan Thomas with Red River United says being a sub is more hands on than in the past.

“A substitute teacher will be in the classroom but they will be able to access the instructional practices, the assignments, even videos from teachers who teach that same content in the classroom. So gone are the days where teachers will just leave handouts. Now it’s so much off being online,” he said.

