Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Male shot at Bossier City apartment complex

He was wounded in a hand and one of his legs, police say
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak and Orchard, an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, a police spokesman said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Someone’s been shot at a Bossier City apartment complex.

It happened the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18 at White Oak and Orchard in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

That’s right next to Cope Middle School.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his hands and another gunshot wound to one of his legs, a police spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident

Latest News

COVID's impact on high school sports
COVID's impact on high school sports
Caddo Schools in critical need of help
Caddo Schools in critical need of help
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Fort Worth, Texas
Shreveport murder suspect arrested in Fort Worth, Texas
West Canal shooting suspect apprehended
West Canal shooting suspect apprehended