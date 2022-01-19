Male shot at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Someone’s been shot at a Bossier City apartment complex.

It happened the night of Tuesday, Jan. 18 at White Oak and Orchard in the 4800 block of Shed Road.

That’s right next to Cope Middle School.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his hands and another gunshot wound to one of his legs, a police spokesman said.

