Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston

(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Good Day Farm’s new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston harvested its first flower plants last week.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, KSLA News 12 crews got a look inside the 225,000 square foot facility, guided by Good Fay Farm officials.

“With flower sales now being legalized, we saw the need to increase our footprint in commercial production,” said Anthony Cieslak, chief operating officer for Good Day Farm.

Smokable medical marijuana became legal at the beginning of 2022. Since then, Good Day Farm has supplied the nine approved pharmacies through their Baton Rouge location (in partnership with Louisiana State University).

Caption

“This product will become available come March,” Cieslak said.

He said the company will be “breaking ground on another 20,000 square feet of canopy,” pending approval from the state fire marshal. This will be in addition to their current canopy of 65,000 square feet.

The grow facility was initially projected to create about 200 jobs for the city of Ruston. So far, Cieslak said they have hired about 100 employees.

If you would like to apply for a position, click here.

Related: Medical marijuana grower expanding operation in Ruston

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
Louisiana set new record for highway deaths in 2021
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
1st for Louisiana: Drug-resistant fungus found at hospital
A Louisiana woman has died after her vehicle struck a deer, according to Alabama state troopers.
Louisiana woman killed after hitting deer on I-65 in south Alabama
KSLA tours Good Day Farm medical marijuana growing facility