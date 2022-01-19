KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Good Day Farm’s new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston harvested its first flower plants last week.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, KSLA News 12 crews got a look inside the 225,000 square foot facility, guided by Good Fay Farm officials.

“With flower sales now being legalized, we saw the need to increase our footprint in commercial production,” said Anthony Cieslak, chief operating officer for Good Day Farm.

Smokable medical marijuana became legal at the beginning of 2022. Since then, Good Day Farm has supplied the nine approved pharmacies through their Baton Rouge location (in partnership with Louisiana State University).

“This product will become available come March,” Cieslak said.

He said the company will be “breaking ground on another 20,000 square feet of canopy,” pending approval from the state fire marshal. This will be in addition to their current canopy of 65,000 square feet.

The grow facility was initially projected to create about 200 jobs for the city of Ruston. So far, Cieslak said they have hired about 100 employees.

If you would like to apply for a position, click here.

