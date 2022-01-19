Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Kilgore College offering tuition assistance for students displaced by COVID

Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.
Students in class
Students in class(KFYR)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas college wants to ensure students adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic are able to get back up on their feet — with the help of a sizable grant.

Kilgore College announced its receiving $750,000 from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for emergency aid. The goal is to help students who may have lost a job, had to leave school, finish a degree program to make them competitive in the workforce.

Eligible students will receive up to $2,500 in tuition per semester if approved.

Those interested should tap or click here and fill out an online form as soon as possible to apply.

Students must major in one of the following degrees:

  • Accounting
  • Automotive Technology
  • Business Computer Office Management
  • Computer & Information Technology
  • Criminal Justice
  • Diesel Technology
  • Emergency Medical Technology & Paramedic
  • Fire Protection
  • Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
  • Instrumentation & Electrical Technology
  • Nursing – ADN & LVN
  • Occupational Safety & Health
  • Process Technology
  • Radiologic Technology
  • Welding Technology

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
IN CUSTODY: Quinton Peace Age: 22
Man wanted in Shreveport homicide found in Fort Worth

Latest News

A Texas silver alert was discontinued for a Dallas man.
Silver Alert discontinuted for elderly Dallas man
2 Greenwood police officers recognized, 1 for saving an infant’s life, the other for bravery
Man shot at Bossier apartment complex
Man shot at Bossier apartment complex
Broadmoor redistricting meeting with La. state leaders
Broadmoor redistricting meeting with La. state leaders