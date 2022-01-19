Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Julia Dardar died from strangulation, blunt force trauma, coroner confirms

Julia Dardar was reported missing before her remains were found on Benjamin Beale's property.
Julia Dardar was reported missing before her remains were found on Benjamin Beale's property.(WVUE/NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans coroner has officially identified the remains of a headless body found in a freezer at a Ninth Ward residence.

Julia Dardar, 36, is confirmed to be the victim. The coroner says she suffered from blunt force injuries of the head and neck with asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

RELATED LINKS

Dardar’s family previously said they believed that Dardar was indeed the victim.

Benjamin Beale, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, is the property owner of the residence at 2300 Pauline St where the victim was found. He is being held with a bond set at $1.4 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A male was shot twice, once each in a hand and leg, the night of Jan. 18, 2022, at White Oak...
Man shot at Bossier City apartment complex; arrest made
In Caddo Parish, district leadership has had to return to the classroom to fill in as needed....
Caddo Schools requesting parents step up amid substitute teacher shortage
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services.
Louisiana WIC partnership with Pacify Health expands access to breastfeeding support services
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
KSLA tours new medical marijuana growing facility in Ruston
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
Caddo Commission may ask AG if they have authority to head planning, zoning board
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
How will parents be an assert to school districts?
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting
Man arrested in Bossier City shooting