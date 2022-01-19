Getting Answers
Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them

Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they received a COVID-19 diagnosis. They were able to be reunited for a visit.(Covenant Health)
By Emily Van de Riet and Amber Stegall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A husband and wife who have been married for 80 years were recently separated due to a double COVID-19 diagnosis. But after many days apart, they were finally reunited in a hospital room.

Sterman Young, a 100-year-old World War II veteran, and his 96-year-old wife Virgie Young were both recently diagnosed with COVID-19, KCBD reports. Sterman Young has been hospitalized at Covenant Health for 10 days. While his wife was not hospitalized, they were not able to see each other since they both became sick.

But after finally being reunited for a visit, their advice is to keep loving each other and stick to “‘til death do us part” forever.

The couple lived on neighboring farms in north Texas when they were young and eloped on July 3, 1941. They settled in the city of Post, Texas, in 1947 and had three children. They now have grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Five years ago, the House of Representatives of the 85th Texas Legislature issued a resolution congratulating the Youngs on their 75th wedding anniversary.

No further details on Sterman Young’s condition in the hospital were released.

