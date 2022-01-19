Getting Answers
Caddo may ask AG whether parish can take on planning and zoning role once held by the MPC

The people “... we have heard from don’t want zoning in that area. What they prefer is land use regulations ...”
Some Caddo homeowners have been pushing back against potentially stricter property standards...
Some Caddo homeowners have been pushing back against potentially stricter property standards like those in Shreveport.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Commission wants to know whether it can take on the planning and zoning role once held by the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission in regard to properties within a five-mile radius of Shreveport.

Commissioners on Thursday, Jan. 20 will consider whether to seek the opinion of Louisiana’s attorney general on the matter. The meeting will get underway at 3:30 p.m.

District 4 Commissioner John-Paul Young, of Shreveport, said the question arose after hearing concerns from constituents.

“The constituents we have heard from don’t want zoning in that area,” he said. “What they prefer is land use regulations that prohibit some things from being next to each other but not things happening in large areas, like the best example is liquor stores next to churches.

“If we stopped zoning the exterior of the city of Shreveport, the five-mile band, that will discourage some people, I hope, from moving away from Shreveport into that five-mile band and sometimes even annexing it or trying to get it annexed often successfully into the city,” Young continued.

The parish attorney’s office has opined that for commissioners to repeal the Unified Development Code, the recommendation must come from the parish planning commission because this is the process the commission has outlined by law, according to a fact sheet on the commission’s resolution.

Young disagrees with that opinion and wants an attorney general’s opinion on whether the laws on parish zoning commissions allows the Caddo Commission to make that decision without a recommendation as outlined by the current process.

Below is the resolution and supporting fact sheet:

