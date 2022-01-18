Getting Answers
WAFB’s Jacques Doucet named Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year

WAFB sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet
WAFB sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet has been named the 2021 Louisiana Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

This is the second time Doucet has earned the distinction, also receiving the award in 2017. Doucet’s latest run also includes winning a pair of Suncoast Emmy Awards in recent years, first for WAFB-TV’s live LSU Football SEC Championship special “Eye on the Title” and then for the sports story “Lionel Thomas: A Tiger’s Tale.”

WAFB videographer Derron Daquano and sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet
WAFB videographer Derron Daquano and sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet

“I am blessed to have learned from and worked with the best in sports director Steve Schneider,” said Doucet. “Steve has always taught me - through his words and by example - that our No. 1 job is delivering high-quality content to our viewers and followers. We are likewise extremely fortunate to work for a television station whose management supports our passion for sports coverage and the projects we tackle. Baton Rouge is an abundantly special and unique sports market that’s always exciting, never boring. It never ceases being a dream job.”

WAFB sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet and sports director Steve Schneider
WAFB sports anchor/reporter Jacques Doucet and sports director Steve Schneider

Doucet began working at WAFB-TV in March of 2001.

