Storms and cold temperatures set to arrive on Wednesday

(KSLA) - A few storms will be possible on Wednesday with our next cold front. Some storms could also be on the stronger side. Temperatures will also be plummeting to some of the coldest we’ve seen so far this season.

This evening will be a little breezy, but nothing to worry about. The clouds will be passing by and slowly building up. I do not expect any rain this evening so you can leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures will be tolerable. It will be down to the 60s. maybe warm enough you will not need a jacket.

Overnight is when the clouds will quickly increase. By the time we wake up Wednesday, it will be mostly cloudy, if not overcast. Temperatures will struggle to cool down much tonight thanks in part to the clouds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday is also going to be a warm day. At least initially. Highs will be in the low 70s. It will not stay like this for long. A cold front will be passing through in the afternoon. This will really drop temperatures by the end of the week. It will bring in some of the coldest air we have seen so far this winter. Temperatures by the evening will be in the 30s and 40s.

The cold front will also bring some rain along with it. I expect scattered showers and a few storms. Not everyone will see rain though. I still have a 40% chance of rain. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday. It is for most of the southern half of the viewing area. I anticipate most of the stronger storms to be in Northwest Louisiana. The risk is mainly for strong winds and hail. A quick spin-up tornado is unlikely but still possible.

The rain will clear out by the time we start off our Thursday. The cold front will be gone, but the clouds will still linger behind. Therefore, I do not expect a lot of sunshine for the day. That will only contribute to the cold temperatures for the day. With less sunshine, it will be more difficult to warm up. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s! It will also be a little windy, making it feel more like the 20s and 30s during the day! Back to wearing your think, winter coats!

Friday will still be cold, but a few clouds will now be gone. So the sunshine will return again! The sunshine will only help the temperatures a little bit. Highs will still be in the 40s. You’ll want the coats again. At least we will have beautiful weather to end the work week!

This weekend will also be nice and pretty. I do not expect any rain at all. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Perfect weather to enjoy. It will still be quite chilly. Especially in the mornings when it will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. I am officially calling for a Gumbo Alert this weekend!

Have a great Tuesday! Enjoy the rest of the week!

