Peabody’s Coach Smith honors MLK by passing down his teachings to the younger generations

Head Coach Charles Smith wants to teach the youth Dr.King's method of life.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. had an impact all over the world as his quotes and life lessons are all told in the classrooms.

Peabody’s basketball Head Coach Charles Smith said he tries to carry on Dr. King’s message to his students and players on the basketball court.

“I try to teach not only my basketball players but my students, that Dr. King said that love is always the easier road to travel, and hatred is a long bumpy road,” said Coach Smith. “I think that young people today need to get back to showing love and having respect for others.”

Everyone knows what success the Peabody basketball program has had with Coach Smith at the helm including winning championships and helping kids play basketball at the collegiate level. He said he just wants to make the same impact Dr. King had on and off the court.

“I try to be an inspiration,” said Coach Smith. “I try to be a positive role model for my students and my basketball players. I try to show them another way not only to basketball but to use it to get to another level.”

