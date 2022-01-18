Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sends out ‘Batman’ alert

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No, there is not a city in Missouri named ‘Gotham City.’

The Missouri Highway Patrol mistakenly sent out an alert about the driver of a purple/green 1978 Dodge wanted out of Gotham City. Staff at the Missouri Highway Patrol said the alert was meant to be an internal test.

The state uses the alert to notify you of Amber Alerts or other special safety risks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol explained what happened in this news release: “Today, a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public’s understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident

Latest News

A Silver Alert has been issued for George Garlington, 82, of Mesquite, Texas. He stands 5′8″...
Elderly Dallas area man goes missing; Texas DPS issues statewide Silver Alert
2 Greenwood police officers recognized, 1 for saving an infant’s life, the other for bravery
Man shot at Bossier apartment complex
Man shot at Bossier apartment complex
Broadmoor redistricting meeting with La. state leaders
Broadmoor redistricting meeting with La. state leaders
Greenwood officers recognized for service
Greenwood officers recognized for service