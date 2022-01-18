Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say

“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her...
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom (pictured above),” reads a Facebook post from Longview Police.(Longview Police | Longview Police)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - One man is behind bars following the shooting death of his alleged girlfriend over the weekend.

Longview police got the call just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 to The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 23-year-old Cyan Winn.

“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom,” reads a Facebook post from Longview Police.

Longview, TX: The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at The Gilmer Apartments located...

Posted by Longview Police Department on Monday, January 17, 2022

Grissom was placed under arrest after authorities obtained a murder warrant.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail. No bond is set.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
A blaze destroyed a house and damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in...
Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles

Latest News

Here's how you can help Tonga, the island kingdom rocked by a volcanic eruption
Here's how you can help Tonga, the island kingdom rocked by a volcanic eruption
Sione Tu’uta, like so many other Tongans abroad, anxiously awaits news from his loved ones...
Tongan pastor in Bossier City anxious to hear from family after massive volcanic eruption
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19