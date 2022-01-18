Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - One man is behind bars following the shooting death of his alleged girlfriend over the weekend.

Longview police got the call just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 to The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 23-year-old Cyan Winn.

“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom,” reads a Facebook post from Longview Police.

Grissom was placed under arrest after authorities obtained a murder warrant.

He was booked into the Gregg County Jail. No bond is set.

