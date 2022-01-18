Man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, police say
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - One man is behind bars following the shooting death of his alleged girlfriend over the weekend.
Longview police got the call just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 to The Gilmer Apartments in the 700 block of Gilmer Road regarding a shooting.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of 23-year-old Cyan Winn.
“Investigators believe that this incident began as a domestic dispute between Cyan Winn and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Adrian Grissom,” reads a Facebook post from Longview Police.
Grissom was placed under arrest after authorities obtained a murder warrant.
He was booked into the Gregg County Jail. No bond is set.
