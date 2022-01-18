Getting Answers
Louisiana surpasses 1 million total cases of COVID-19

By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State of Louisiana has surpassed 1 million total cases of coronavirus.

The news came with the Jan. 18, 2022, update which added 29,125 cases.

That puts Louisiana at a total of 1,025,748 cases. Of course, most of those cases are no longer active, but tens of thousands of new cases have been diagnosed in the last two weeks during the 5th surge.

The 5th surge has been the biggest surge of COVID yet, in terms of the number of new cases.

Here’s a look at the numbers from Tuesday’s update.

If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly.

Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine equity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.”

But “we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we’ve been talking about,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

