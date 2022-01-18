Getting Answers
La. candidate for US Senate smokes marijuana in campaign ad

Democrat Gary Chambers, a candidate for US Senate, posted a 37-second ad of him openly smoking marijuana while he expressed concerns around marijuana law.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Democrat Gary Chambers is looking to shake things up by throwing his hat in the ring and challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Kennedy for his seat in the US Senate.

The 36-year-old from Baton Rouge made his announcement by taking to social media on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and posting a 37-second ad of him openly smoking marijuana while he expressed concerns around marijuana law.

Chambers said his platform will run on changing marijuana laws that he believes disproportionately affect African Americans and other minority groups. He also aims to advocate for other issues like equal pay for equal work, a woman’s right to an abortion, raising the minimum wage, and supporting President Biden’s agenda.

Requests were made for comment from Sen. Kennedy about the ad but he has not yet responded to those requests.

