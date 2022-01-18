Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Car crashes into school bus on Greenwood Road

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were dispatched to a wreck at around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The incident involved bus #691 from Fair Park Middle School and occurred on Greenwood Road.

Caption

Caddo Schools says the bus was headed west when a car pulled out in front of it, causing a crash. No one was injured in the wreck.

Some parents picked up their kids from the scene, and the others were loaded onto another bus to finish the route.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Bus wreck on Greenwood Road
Greenwood police Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh was injured by shrapnel Oct. 14, 2021, when a...
2 Greenwood police officers being recognized, including one for saving an infant’s life
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in
Police: BRFD investigator shoots naked man during attempted break-in