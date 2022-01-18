Car crashes into school bus on Greenwood Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders were dispatched to a wreck at around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The incident involved bus #691 from Fair Park Middle School and occurred on Greenwood Road.

Caddo Schools says the bus was headed west when a car pulled out in front of it, causing a crash. No one was injured in the wreck.

Some parents picked up their kids from the scene, and the others were loaded onto another bus to finish the route.

