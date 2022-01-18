Getting Answers
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association discussing redistricting during Tuesday meeting

From left: State Representative Thomas Pressly and State Senator Barrow Peacock
From left: State Representative Thomas Pressly and State Senator Barrow Peacock
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood will gather Tuesday evening to discuss redistricting, following the completion of the most recent census.

State Sen. Barrow Peacock and State Rep. Thomas Pressly will be in attendance to engage with the community and field any questions that may arise.

The Louisiana Legislature is meeting in a Special Session from Feb. 1 through Feb. 20 in Baton Rouge.

The meeting is being hosted by the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association and is taking place at 6:30 p.m. inside the gym at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church.

Tap or click here for statistics on Louisiana gathered through the census.

Redistricting affects representation at the federal and state level - including U.S. Congress, the State Legislature and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

