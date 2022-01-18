Getting Answers
Bossier superintendent says COVID numbers will not impact school sports

Airline High School’s football field
Airline High School's football field
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - COVID-19 has impacted many aspects of our lives, including high school sports.

Bossier Parish Superintendent Jason Rowland says they aren’t seeing a high number of teams sitting out compared to last year. Despite the surge in COVID cases, Rowland says the school district made a vow not to forfeit any games this year.

“We are not canceling anything. We’re not going back to 2020. Spring and winter will conclude, begin and proceed as they have in the past. I would encourage all seniors to mitigate as much as possible, stay six feet away,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear what the head basketball coach of Logansport has to say concerning the increase in COVID-19 numbers.

