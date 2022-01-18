Getting Answers
Bossier City OMV reopens at new location

By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City office of motor vehicles going places - specifically, a new location.

The Bossier OMV will reopen at 5050 Industrial Drive Extention, Suite 600. The Bossier City location closed in August 2020.

At this time, the office is only open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers can schedule an appointment by visiting the Book Appointment icon on expresslane.org.

“We’re excited to reopen our Bossier City office at this new location and continue serving the great citizens in northwest Louisiana,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain, in a news release.

Several OMV services are available online at expresslane.org. These include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate driver’s license and ID request and a Real ID checklist.

Drivers are encouraged to check their license status at expresslane.org as well.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

