Big changes for the second half of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having our temperatures rebound nicely Monday we are tracking more of the same Tuesday with highs this afternoon that will be moving up into the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon with even warmer temperatures on the way Wednesday. But once we get to the second half of the work week we are tracking major changes as a powerful cold front moving through late Wednesday and Thursday will dramatically drop down our temperatures to where highs in the 40s are likely Thursday through Saturday before starting to rebound. This front Wednesday into Thursday will likely be our only chance for rain until next week as our bone dry pattern rolls on for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking dramatically colder air on the way for the second half of the work week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a jacket early as temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, but not for long. By the time we get into the afternoon hours our temperatures should be up into the upper 60s to around the 70 degree mark to go along with ample sunshine for the region.

As we go through the rest of the work week it is going to be roller coaster temperature wise for the region. We will peak with our temperatures ahead of the cold front on Wednesday with highs up in the mid-70s with sunshine in the morning followed by clouds in the afternoon as the front begins to push into the region. We are tracking some rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday before starting to dry out later in the day. Behind the front temperatures will be dramatically colder for the ArkLaTex with highs that will fall by roughly 30 degrees. The rest of the week expect high temperatures to be in the 40s with lows down in the 20s for the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more cold weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Saturday will likely be stuck in the 40s once again with morning lows that could be in the teens for some, but at least we should have some sunshine. Once we get to Sunday and heading into next week we should start to see a bounce in temperatures with highs back up around the 60 degree mark come Monday.

In the meantime, get ready for some big changes later this week for the region! Have a great Tuesday!

