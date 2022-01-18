Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Big changes for the second half of the week

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After having our temperatures rebound nicely Monday we are tracking more of the same Tuesday with highs this afternoon that will be moving up into the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon with even warmer temperatures on the way Wednesday. But once we get to the second half of the work week we are tracking major changes as a powerful cold front moving through late Wednesday and Thursday will dramatically drop down our temperatures to where highs in the 40s are likely Thursday through Saturday before starting to rebound. This front Wednesday into Thursday will likely be our only chance for rain until next week as our bone dry pattern rolls on for the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking dramatically colder air on the way for the second half of the work week.
We are tracking dramatically colder air on the way for the second half of the work week.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you’ll need a jacket early as temperatures are down in the 40s this morning, but not for long. By the time we get into the afternoon hours our temperatures should be up into the upper 60s to around the 70 degree mark to go along with ample sunshine for the region.

As we go through the rest of the work week it is going to be roller coaster temperature wise for the region. We will peak with our temperatures ahead of the cold front on Wednesday with highs up in the mid-70s with sunshine in the morning followed by clouds in the afternoon as the front begins to push into the region. We are tracking some rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday before starting to dry out later in the day. Behind the front temperatures will be dramatically colder for the ArkLaTex with highs that will fall by roughly 30 degrees. The rest of the week expect high temperatures to be in the 40s with lows down in the 20s for the region.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking more cold weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Saturday will likely be stuck in the 40s once again with morning lows that could be in the teens for some, but at least we should have some sunshine. Once we get to Sunday and heading into next week we should start to see a bounce in temperatures with highs back up around the 60 degree mark come Monday.

In the meantime, get ready for some big changes later this week for the region! Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
Dylan Horn was killed in a helicopter crash on Fri., Jan. 14.
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner
A KSLA News 12 viewer captured these images of a fire Jan. 17, 2022, that destroyed a house in...
Fire destroys house in Southern Hills
A blaze destroyed a house and damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in...
Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles

Latest News

Midweek cold front
Tracking another cold front by midweek
Midweek storm chances
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Midweek cold front
Jeff's Monday afternoon weather update
Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 40s from our next cold front
Sunny start to the week then a cold finish