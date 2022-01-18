Getting Answers
2 Greenwood police officers being recognized, including one for saving an infant’s life

Other officer rejoined vehicle chase despite being hit by shrapnel when he came under fire
Greenwood police Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh was injured by shrapnel Oct. 14, 2021, when a...
Greenwood police Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh was injured by shrapnel Oct. 14, 2021, when a suspect fleeing on a motorcycle fired on his patrol unit, striking the windshield in the middle and sending glass flying.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Chandler Watkins
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Two Greenwood police officers are being recognized, one for saving an infant’s life a day before the child’s first birthday and the other for continuing to do his job despite being hit by shrapnel when he came under fire during a vehicle chase.

Police Chief Shayne Gibson will present medals and plaques to Senior Officer Brian Anderson and Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh when the Caddo Parish town’s Board of Aldermen meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Members of the infant’s family are expected to be there when the presentation is made this evening, the police chief said.

It was near the end of Anderson’s shift June 19, the day before Father’s Day, when a man walked through the Police Department’s front door seeking help for his child. The infant had been found face down in a pond in Panola County, Texas.

When the child was placed on the patrol desk, Anderson picked him up, turned him over and began patting on his back and resuscitating him. The baby coughed up water. Anderson stayed with the child until paramedics arrived.

Anderson also was there with Fertenbaugh four months later when a suspect fleeing on a motorcycle fired on their patrol unit, striking the windshield in the middle, the police chief recalled.

Fertenbaugh was injured by flying glass. He and Anderson took about 45 seconds to assess Fertenbaugh’s condition, then they rejoined the chase that did not end until they reached Longview, Texas.

Fertenbaugh helped take the suspect into custody about midday Oct. 14 then “collapsed when he got to his patrol unit.”

“It is not uncommon for us to deal with suspects with guns,” Gibson said. “But he was shot at multiple times and continued to do his job. Officer Fertenbaugh just excelled at his job that day.”

RELATED:
Suspect in custody following high-speed chase in which he allegedly shot at deputies
Greenwood Police and other agencies are investigating the scene where the high-speed chase ended.
Suspect in custody after police chase from Shreveport to Harrison County, Texas

