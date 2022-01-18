2 Greenwood police officers being recognized, including one for saving an infant’s life

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Two Greenwood police officers are being recognized, one for saving an infant’s life a day before the child’s first birthday and the other for continuing to do his job despite being hit by shrapnel when he came under fire during a vehicle chase.

Police Chief Shayne Gibson will present medals and plaques to Senior Officer Brian Anderson and Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh when the Caddo Parish town’s Board of Aldermen meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Chandler Watkins tells us more about the officers' actions and reactions to what happened.

Members of the infant’s family are expected to be there when the presentation is made this evening, the police chief said.

It was near the end of Anderson’s shift June 19, the day before Father’s Day, when a man walked through the Police Department’s front door seeking help for his child. The infant had been found face down in a pond in Panola County, Texas.

When the child was placed on the patrol desk, Anderson picked him up, turned him over and began patting on his back and resuscitating him. The baby coughed up water. Anderson stayed with the child until paramedics arrived.

Anderson also was there with Fertenbaugh four months later when a suspect fleeing on a motorcycle fired on their patrol unit, striking the windshield in the middle, the police chief recalled.

Fertenbaugh was injured by flying glass. He and Anderson took about 45 seconds to assess Fertenbaugh’s condition, then they rejoined the chase that did not end until they reached Longview, Texas.

Fertenbaugh helped take the suspect into custody about midday Oct. 14 then “collapsed when he got to his patrol unit.”

“It is not uncommon for us to deal with suspects with guns,” Gibson said. “But he was shot at multiple times and continued to do his job. Officer Fertenbaugh just excelled at his job that day.”

