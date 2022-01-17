Wingstop opens in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Good news chicken wing fans: Wingstop is open in Alexandria!

The staff said they opened their doors on January 16, 2022, and they’ve been swamped with orders since.

Wingstop offers wings, thighs and tenders. If you’re a french fry fan, you’ve got to try their Louisiana voodoo fries.

Wingstop is located at 2303 South MacArthur Drive. They’re open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.