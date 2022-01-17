Volunteers give back to food bank for MLK Day
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It was a day on and not a day off for the AmeriCorps Seniors Southern University Caddo/Bossier/DeSoto Foster Grandparent Volunteer Program.
They joined the 50 meals challenge on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) and helped in the fight against hunger with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Instead of collecting canned goods this year, because of COVID-19, they presented the food bank with a check for $504. That’s the equivalent of about $5,000 worth of food.
