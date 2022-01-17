Tracking another cold front by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives on Wednesday. A cold front will push into the ArkLaTex bringing our only chance of rain this week followed by another shot of cold air.

Skies will stay clear heading into this evening with temperatures falling back through the 50s and into the 40s. Be on the lookout for the first full Moon of 2022, also known as the ‘Wolf’ moon.

Overnight we’ll see mainly clear skies with only a few thin cirrus clouds moving in. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping back into the upper 30s to low 40s by morning.

Tuesday won’t feature as much sunshine and blue sky with some clouds moving through. We will stay dry though. Despite less sunshine we’ll end up warmer than what we saw today. A return to a south breeze will help push temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s by afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next cold front Wednesday. Showers will pop up by afternoon with a few storms also possible, mainly around and south of I-20. There is a low end ‘marginal’ risk of severe weather. A few stronger storms capable of some gusty wind or hail can’t be ruled. The threat of storms will clear the ArkLaTex by early evening. Temperatures will peak in the 60s north and low to mid 70s south on Wednesday before the colder air starts moving in.

We’ll get back to dry weather Thursday and Friday but we may see the coldest air of the season so far as we wrap up the week. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s and overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20s for a few nights. Gray skies, especially on Thursday, will make it feel even chillier.

Temperatures will warm slightly for the weekend, but still remain cooler than average for late January with highs expected in the low to mid 50s. Right now Saturday and Sunday are looking dry.

Temperatures will bounce back to around 60 again by early next week.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.