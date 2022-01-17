Sunny start to the week then a cold finish

(KSLA) - The sun will be out shining early this week, but then a cold front will bring changes. Some rain will build in midweek and wont last long. Temperatures though will be much colder by the end of the week.

Happy Monday! As many of you are off for MLK Day, we will enjoy some beautiful weather! There will be lots of sunshine and barely any clouds at all! Therefore there is no chance of rain today. Temperatures are off to a cold start, however. So you will need a jacket or a coat as you head out the door. As we start off in the 30s, it will warm up nicely into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. You may still need a light jacket then, but otherwise it will be quite pleasant.

Tuesday will be another really nice day. Look for a few more clouds though. So, it will not be a widely sunny day. However, I still expect sunshine to mix in the clouds at times. Temperatures will once again start off in the 30s Tuesday morning. You’ll likely need that jacket again. Temperatures in the afternoon though will warm up to the 70s! So, you will not need the jacket for long.

Wednesday is also going to be a warm day. Highs will be in the mid 70s. It will not stay like this for long. A cold front will be passing through in the afternoon. This will really drop temperatures by the end of the week. The cold front will also bring some rain along with it. I expect scattered showers and a few storms. Not everyone will see rain though. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain.

The rain will clear out by the time we start off our Thursday. The cold front will be gone, but the clouds will still linger behind. Therefore, I do not expect a lot of sunshine for the day. That will only contribute to the cold temperatures for the day. With less sunshine, it will be more difficult to warm up. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s! Back to wearing your winter coats!

Friday will still be cold, but the clouds will now be gone. So the sunshine will return again! The sunshine will only help the temperatures a little bit. Highs will still be in the 40s. You’ll want the coats again. At least we will have beautiful weather to end the work week!

This weekend will also be nice and pretty. I do not expect any rain at all. There will be a few passing clouds at times. Perfect weather for anything outdoors. It will be a little chilly. Especially in the mornings when it will be in the 20s. By the afternoon, it will warm up to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

Have a great Monday and holiday today! Enjoy the rest of the week!

