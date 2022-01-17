Service member desperately searches for lost dog after crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A service member and his family are looking for a dog that was lost after a crash on I-10 East at Whiskey Bay on Sunday, Jan. 16, involving a FedEx 18-wheeler and an Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

A woman said her son, George Yanas, was traveling from Texas to Florida when the crash happened and his dog, “Fenny,” escaped near Whiskey Bay. Yanas was one of the people injured in the crash.

“Fenny” is a male blue pitbull and weighs about 60 pounds. He is grey and has a little bit of white under the neck area. He is also wearing a polka dot collar.

If anyone spots “Fenny,” you are asked to please contact Nicki Garcia at 830-481-8507.

