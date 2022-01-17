Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

The Saints QB options for the 2022 season

Jameis Winston went 5-2 as a starter for the Saints.
Jameis Winston went 5-2 as a starter for the Saints.(WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the Saints get set for another offseason, there’s no denying what their No. 1 priority should be, finding the franchise quarterback.

After 15 years of stability at the position, the Saints went through four starting quarterbacks in 2022, and yet somehow managed to finish 9-8.

In 2022, the question shouldn’t be who will help our team win games. Instead, it’s who will be the one to help them win championships.

In-house Jameis Winston is well-liked, and went 5-2 as a starter. He also improved his decision -making enough to throw 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

For the most part he managed games well, and right when it looked like Winston could possibly have taken his game to another level, he was lost for the season.

His recovery could play a role in the Saints decision-making.

It’s not out of question to believe Winston could be back in 2022, but the Saints confidence in his ability to be their next franchise quarterback would demonstrated in the contract.

Another one year deal would feel like a fall back, and not all-in confidence.

Taysom Hill started five games for the Saints, and went 4-1 as a starter while battling through injuries.

However in his final start, he suffered a Lisfranc injury that could linger. He’s under contract, but that new deal is structured in a way that doesn’t say he’s guaranteed to be the next quarterback.

On the outside, much of the buzz is centering around elite guys who may be available via trade. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers both fall into that category.

There could certainly be interest, but at what cost, and do the Saints have enough assets to make a deal.

Deshaun Watson could be available. Though his legal situation could be murky. Even if that were to clear, the price tag will be steep.

In the next tier, is 49ers starter Jimmy Garappolo. Sean Payton was high on his fellow Eastern Illinois alum when he came out of the draft.

San Francisco drafted Trey Lance second overall in 2021. He’s the future, and Garappollo could be on the block.

He likely wouldn’t command a huge haul as the players mentioned above. He’ll likely have other suitors, but Jimmy G could be a name to watch.

The Saints could also turn to the draft. Though, its viewed as a weak quarterback group.

The Saints may be in a good spot to get a player like Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, or Ole Miss’s Matt Corral with the 18th overall pick.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Spearman is a suspect in a shooting that took place near Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard.
Shreveport police looking for armed suspect in shooting
A blaze destroyed a house and damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in...
Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New...
Children not returned by relative being sought by New Orleans police

Latest News

Report: Bears interested in Saints Assistant GM and College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland.
Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland
Jameis Winston will be a free agent. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
What’s ahead for the Saints
Taysom Hill accounts for two touchdowns in a Saints win over the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian return to the Saints from COVID-19 list
The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome