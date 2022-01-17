Krewe of Harambe set to roll for MLK Day Parade

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambe says its prepared for it’s Mardi Gras parade.

Parade Co-chair, Derrick Henderson, said that the parade will follow CDC and local and state guidelines to insure that everyone has a safe time at the parade. Parade watchers can see the New Orleans Stilt Walkers, the Party People with their balloon display, and the world renowned Grambling State Band.

The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Municipal Auditorium.

