Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Krewe of Harambe set to roll for MLK Day Parade

Krewe of Harambee's Mardi Gras parade will start at the municipal auditorium in Shreveport.
Krewe of Harambee's Mardi Gras parade will start at the municipal auditorium in Shreveport.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Harambe says its prepared for it’s Mardi Gras parade.

Parade Co-chair, Derrick Henderson, said that the parade will follow CDC and local and state guidelines to insure that everyone has a safe time at the parade. Parade watchers can see the New Orleans Stilt Walkers, the Party People with their balloon display, and the world renowned Grambling State Band.

The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 17, at the Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spearman is a suspect in a shooting that took place near Hollywood Avenue and Canal Boulevard.
Shreveport police looking for armed suspect in shooting
A blaze destroyed a house and damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in...
Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles
A driver was left fighting for her life when her vehicle hit the end of a bridge and flipped on...
Driver left fighting for her life after vehicle hits end of bridge, flips
Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out...
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon
From left, 2-year-old Danielle Jones and 1-year-old Tyrone Jones are being sought by New...
Children not returned by relative being sought by New Orleans police

Latest News

Krewe of Harambee prepares for MLK Day parade
Krewe of Harambee prepares for MLK Day parade
Krewe of Harambee parade to roll Jan. 17, 2022
Krewe of Harambee parade to roll Jan. 17, 2022
Krewe of Sobek kicks off Mardi Gras parades
Krewe of Sobek rolls out as first parade of Mardi Gras season in Shreveport
Krewe of Sobek rolls in with first parade of Mardi Gras
Krewe of Sobek rolls in with first parade of Mardi Gras