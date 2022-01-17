Getting Answers
Icy bridge crash claims the life of Texarkana resident

Troopers arrived to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning Jan. 16
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating what lead to a crash on a Intestate 30 bridge.

Troopers where called to the scene of the crash around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 17. The incident occurred about 20 miles from New Boston, Texas.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 30. The driver lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to hit the concrete side rails. All occupants where ejected from the car and would be taken to a local hospital. The driver would unfortunately die some short time after.

Investigators were able to identify the body as 58-year-old Connie Sparrow from Texarkana. The crash still remains under investigation.

