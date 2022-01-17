Getting Answers
Human papillomavirus vaccine is first line of defense against cervical cancer, doctor says

Medical experts recommend that preteens get the HPV vaccine
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The American Cancer Society predicts that about 4,280 women will die from cervical cancer this year.

Willis-Knighton Dr. Lane Rosen says getting the human papillomavirus vaccine is how to keep it away.

“It is a disease of women, it’s a gynecological disease. And it can happen to women as young as 19, although that’s rare.”

Cervical cancer mostly impacts women ages 35-44, Rosen added.

It can be detected by simply pap or HPV test.

“First, be vaccinated,” Rosen advised. “A woman should have their pap smears according to the guidelines. Thirdly, if found early enough, they can undergo a hysterectomy and, if not found early enough, can go through a serious of radiation therapy.”

Medical experts recommend that preteens get the HPV vaccine.

