Fire destroys house in Southern Hills

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A couple and their two boys were home when fire destroyed their residence in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.

All four and the pet dog got out safely.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call to the 800 block of Vernal Lane in the Lambert Subdivision came in at 3:08 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The homeowner and multiple neighbors reported the fire. No injuries were reported.

The one-story, brick structure was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. They had the blaze under control within 13 minutes, Fire Department spokesman Clarence Reese said.

The homeowner told firefighters that the fire was first noticed in the carport area.

The Fire Department initially sent about a dozen units to the scene between Francais Drive and Aspen Circle.

