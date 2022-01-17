Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A blazing fire destroyed a wood-frame house and damaged a pickup and a car.

It happened the evening of Sunday, Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in Texarkana, Ark.

Firefighters found the one-story dwelling engulfed in flames, sending smoke billowing into the sky.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.