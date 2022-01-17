Fire destroys house, damages 2 vehicles
Firefighters found the one-story dwelling engulfed in flames
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A blazing fire destroyed a wood-frame house and damaged a pickup and a car.
It happened the evening of Sunday, Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Cleveland Street in Texarkana, Ark.
Firefighters found the one-story dwelling engulfed in flames, sending smoke billowing into the sky.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.