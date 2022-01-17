Ark. Dept. of Health holds COVID testing kit giveaway on MLK Day

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One Arkansas state agency used Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 17) to continue its fight against COVID-19 with a drive-thru distribution of testing kits.

“We got out what we could as quickly as we could and hopefully met the needs of the community,” said Julie Huntley, administrator of the Miller County Health Unit.

Normally, the health unit is closed on MLK Day, but on Monday, Huntley and others used the occasion as a day for giving.

“We are giving one per individual, which is two tests, or three per household, which is six test kits,” she said.

Volunteers at the site distributed COVID-19 test kits to residents in need. And officials say the need was great. In less than two hours, they were out of kits. Thirty-six hundred tests were given to drivers during the distribution event.

When asked what it means that they ran out of testing kits so fast, Huntley replied, “That there is a need in the community. People are wanting to now if they are positive or not, if they have COVID, so they are wanting to test. Some are required for work, but we are trying to meet that need.”

Huntley says they hope to get more COVID-19 testing kits later this week. Kits are being provided by the Arkansas Department of Health.

