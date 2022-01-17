Getting Answers
Annual MLK Day parade held in downtown Texarkana

The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A number of events were held in the ArkLaTex Monday, Jan. 17 to honor to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One location giving tribute was in downtown Texarkana.

In 2021, concerns over COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the MLK Day parade in Texarkana, but on Monday, the event honoring the civil rights leader was back.

The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)

The parade was started seven years ago by Brandon Houff.

“They do all these different parades, so I said let’s do this parade in honor of Martin Luther King on the day of and look at it as a day on and not a day off,” said Houff, parade organizer.

The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)
The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)

Houff says there were around 40 entrants in this year’s parade, making it the largest in the seven-year history.

“I feel awesome,” Houff said.

Debra Riles brought her two children out to the experience.

“I think it is important that they understand the legacy of Dr. King and they understand that we should celebrate and not forget the past so we can,” Riles said.

“I’m excited because it shows that anyone could have a dream. You can always accomplish those dreams,” said Mrs. Arkansas Venture Watson.

The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)

“This right here stands for a great man who died way too soon,” said Jim Lyle, a parade attendee.

Parade organizers say they hope this MLK Day parade will continue to grow and bring bigger crowds to downtown Texarkana.

The city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in downtown Texarkana.(KSLA)

